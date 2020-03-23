STACS Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 176% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One STACS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. Over the last week, STACS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. STACS has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $400.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.02672728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

