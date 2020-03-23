Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 178.38 ($2.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 50,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

