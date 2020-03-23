Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,430 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Starwood Property Trust worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 4,359,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,714. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

