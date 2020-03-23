STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00016614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DSX, Kyber Network and DDEX. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $562,382.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.04102969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00066641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00037877 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003662 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DSX, Kyber Network, OKCoin, Ethfinex, Tokens.net, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

