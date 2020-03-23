State Street Corp Acquires 12,654 Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES alerts:

ESBA opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.