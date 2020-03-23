State Street Corp Boosts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

State Street Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFB stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.