State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCAU. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

FCAU opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

