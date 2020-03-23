State Street Corp Buys 23,043 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.44% of Personalis worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 245,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 144,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 326,392 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $6.54 on Monday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

