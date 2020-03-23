State Street Corp Buys 40,199 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.05% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $265.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

