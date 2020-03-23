State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 125,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,834 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

