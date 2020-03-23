State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $735,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

