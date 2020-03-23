State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. VEON Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.