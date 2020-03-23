State Street Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,949 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Aduro BioTech worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Aduro BioTech Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

