State Street Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Iradimed worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 202,835 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,399 shares in the company, valued at $148,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,462. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

IRMD opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

