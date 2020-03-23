State Street Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of Legacy Housing worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LEGH opened at $10.41 on Monday. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $273.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,445,771.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $513,444. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

