State Street Corp Increases Stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.43% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $70,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,304.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $414,033.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $8.24 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

