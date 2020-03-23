State Street Corp Invests $1.56 Million in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Viela Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE VIE opened at $44.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

