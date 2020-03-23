State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

