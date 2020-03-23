State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in State Street by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,068. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

