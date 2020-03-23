State Street Corp Purchases 15,137 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.55% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.