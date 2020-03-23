State Street Corp Purchases 19,455 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.24% of Morphic worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MORF. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Analysts expect that Morphic Holding will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

