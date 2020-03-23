State Street Corp Purchases 19,744 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33,250.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

