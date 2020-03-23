State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 57,795 Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

