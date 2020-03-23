State Street Corp Raises Position in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.52% of Rimini Street worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $40,566.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at $44,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $406,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.62 million and a PE ratio of -29.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital lowered Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

