State Street Corp Sells 50,733 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

State Street Corp decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $49.65 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

