Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Steel Dynamics worth $74,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 313.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

