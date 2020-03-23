SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0000

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 61.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $8,336.58 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000627 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001293 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

