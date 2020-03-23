Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd Acquires 6,000 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Robert T. Ladd bought 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $19,520.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert T. Ladd bought 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.18. 484,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.25%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

