Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult Acquires 20,000 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00.

J Tim Arnoult also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, J Tim Arnoult bought 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 484,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

