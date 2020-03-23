Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Aegis in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STML. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STML traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,363. The company has a market cap of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $34,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.