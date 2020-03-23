STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for STEP Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Raymond James also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

