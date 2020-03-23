Stephens Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $35.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of BSX traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 734,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,194,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates now owns 348,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 42,367,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,306 shares during the period. Churchill Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Churchill Management now owns 209,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Company raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Company now owns 59,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

