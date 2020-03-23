Stephens Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $240.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.95.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 549,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,471. DexCom has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $584,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,226 shares of company stock worth $25,292,532. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.