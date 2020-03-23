Stephens Lowers Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) to Sell

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.25 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

HCR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI cut Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hi-Crush currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

Shares of HCR opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Hi-Crush has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.