Steris (NYSE:STE) PT Lowered to $145.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $177.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.69. Steris has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.