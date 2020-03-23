Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of SBT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 598,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

