Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

QMOM traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,276 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.