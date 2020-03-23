Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 134,125 JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. JPMorgan Long/Short ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 10.32% of JPMorgan Long/Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPLS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. JPMorgan Long/Short ETF has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

