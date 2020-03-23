Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd comprises about 2.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of FPF traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 448,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,021. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

