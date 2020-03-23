Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,326 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt makes up about 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 713.4% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,464 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,426,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 769,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 297,624 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. 3,179,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,432. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.17%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

