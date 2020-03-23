Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Separately, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IMOM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. 23,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

