Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,217 Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000.

QVAL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,121 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

