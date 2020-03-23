Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 18,520 Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the period. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM comprises about 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 331,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,367. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.