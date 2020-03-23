Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVAL. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000.

Shares of BATS:IVAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,977 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

