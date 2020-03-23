Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 4.39% of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPMF. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

