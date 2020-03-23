Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,599 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 387,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

