Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,013 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.70.

ARE stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

