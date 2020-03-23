Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,145 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 568,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 373,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,828 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in AMETEK by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 26,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock worth $1,053,489. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

