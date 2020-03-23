Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,298 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,214 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $37.23 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

