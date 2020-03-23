Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after buying an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nice by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,631,000 after buying an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nice by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,386,000 after buying an additional 182,695 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

NICE stock opened at $128.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.